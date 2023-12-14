Just got the notification of an update, so I got 6.5.3..... and updated.

Now it seems the zoom slider at the lower right is greyed out and inactive on the start page, BUT it is coming up at 120% now. Ctrl - + and Ctrl - - (on the start page only) toggle between 90% and 120%, but the screen itself does not change. Bizarre.

However, if I open a new web page from speed dial, bookmark or typed in, the new page is only 100%, although the slider is active and I can change it on the new page.