Apperance Setting--User Interface Zoom not working
On a new Thelio from System76, running Pop_os 22.04, some settings don't "take". I set the User Interface Zoom to 120%...and the setting screen itself immediately does the zoom, but the main browser is still at 100%. After a restart, still 100%. Tried both x11 and Wayland. The setting remains "set" on the setting page after restart, just does not work.
Had an older machine running Ubuntu 23.10 and this setting worked fine. Any hints?
Just got the notification of an update, so I got 6.5.3..... and updated.
Now it seems the zoom slider at the lower right is greyed out and inactive on the start page, BUT it is coming up at 120% now. Ctrl - + and Ctrl - - (on the start page only) toggle between 90% and 120%, but the screen itself does not change. Bizarre.
However, if I open a new web page from speed dial, bookmark or typed in, the new page is only 100%, although the slider is active and I can change it on the new page.
@demerara said in Apperance Setting--User Interface Zoom not working:
Now it seems the zoom slider at the lower right is greyed out and inactive on the start page, BUT it is coming up at 120% now. Ctrl - + and Ctrl - - (on the start page only) toggle between 90% and 120%, but the screen itself does not change. Bizarre.
The Start Page has never been zoomable using
Ctrl+/-- that's the web page zoom. The indicator on the bottom right is also only web page zoom. The fact you see the zoom slider change on the Start Page is a minor UI quirk, but feel free to report it.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
UI Zoom has no hotkey by deafult but can be set in settings.
There is no indicator of UI Zoom level. You're probably mixing up the two things.
Aaron Translator
@demerara
1,"the zoom slider at the lower right" does not work for Vivaldi's "Start Page". It only works for web pages you opened.
2. If you want to use a custom zoom ratio by default every time you open a new page, you can set it in "Settings->WebPages->Default WebPage Zoom".
3,You can try adjusting the zoom ratio of the start page in "Settings->Appearance->User Interface Zoom".
4,Furthermore, if you are familiar with CSS, you can also customize many appearance items.
However, custom CSS is not officially supported and you do so at your own risk.
@Aaron
Thank you! The setting in Web Pages is the one I was wanting, and it works. Looks identical to the one in Appearance, so I was confused.
I like the start page where it is, so I'll leave that alone now.
I've done css in ebooks, but in this context it is probably beyond my complexity horizon.
