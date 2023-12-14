Fuction to remove tracking from urls like in the ClearUrl extensions
For most desktop browsers there is the addon "ClearUrl", which removes tracking parts from urls.
This would be great in the mobile version of Vivaldi.
You could use Link Cleaner. It's a PWA that adds an option to clean links to the Android share sheet. https://corbin.io/software/
nellaiseemai
@GambaJo I have added this filter to Vivaldi.
- from adguard - this website:
https://adguard.com/kb/general/ad-filtering/adguard-filters/
This is the URL tracking filter from that webpage. You can add this to Vivaldi filter:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/FiltersRegistry/master/filters/filter_17_TrackParam/filter.txt
- from adguard - this website:
@yeswap I know this app, but it's not what I mean.
When I click on a link, the url, that Vivaldi opens, should be cleaned.
@nellaiseemai Ok, I can. But will this not block the whole url?
@GambaJo said in Fuction to remove tracking from urls like in the ClearUrl extensions:
I know this app, but it's not what I mean.
When I click on a link, the url, that Vivaldi opens, should be cleaned.
That would be nice. What browser does that?
nellaiseemai
@GambaJo I guess, this filter only blocks the tracking elements from url. I don't know for sure. Hope someone here will explain. Thanks.
@yeswap It's an addon named ClearUrls for the big desktop browsers.