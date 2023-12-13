I decided to try LibreWolf browser. It has its points, though there are some peculiarities. I was unable to get it to clear history if I allowed it to save any. Whether from the History menu or by setting it to clear history automatically on exit, I could not get it to clear the history at all. Is there any way to do that, or is it simply hard-coded like that?

Also, I could not see any way to get it to default to blocking cookies. It will save cookies until I delete them, except for exceptions which I permitted it to keep. Is there any extension that can do such a default?

I did try disabling the extensions, but that did not help.