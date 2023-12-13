LibreWolf browser
I decided to try LibreWolf browser. It has its points, though there are some peculiarities. I was unable to get it to clear history if I allowed it to save any. Whether from the History menu or by setting it to clear history automatically on exit, I could not get it to clear the history at all. Is there any way to do that, or is it simply hard-coded like that?
Also, I could not see any way to get it to default to blocking cookies. It will save cookies until I delete them, except for exceptions which I permitted it to keep. Is there any extension that can do such a default?
I did try disabling the extensions, but that did not help.
LibreWolf is a nice browser with better presetings an a ad-blocker via add-on. But it's still only a Webbrowser, not more. It's just a Firefox-fork.
Other browsers are able to clear saved history when instructed to do so, and are also able to have a cookie permission set as a default.
@Streptococcus said in LibreWolf browser:
I've been looking at LibreWolf myself for a little over a week.
According to the FAQ section on Session Restore,
https://librewolf.net/docs/faq/#why-is-session-restore-not-working
LibreWolf deletes history on shutdown by default.
I changed the setting in Privacy & Security to remember history, since I've always liked to look back at the sites I've visited.
As far as cookies, it looks like LibreWolf uses Enhanced Tracking Protection for handling cookies.
https://librewolf.net/docs/faq/#what-is-enhanced-tracking-protection
@AllanH
LibreWolf was not clearing history at all on shutdown if I allowed it to save any. It did not matter whether it was automatic or just voluntary, it would not clear it.
I am not sure exactly what it is doing with cookies. I now have two cookie managers to tell me what sites are setting cookies because I could not tell that.
Instead of using defaultPref, I find it easier to set up a user.js file with a bunch of userPrefs. The settings in user.js will be copied into prefs.js.
@Streptococcus said in LibreWolf browser:
LibreWolf was not clearing history at all on shutdown if I allowed it to save any. It did not matter whether it was automatic or just voluntary, it would not clear it.
I did find at least one way to clear history.
I use the Portable version of LibreWolf.
I copied the Profiles folder to another drive.
I clicked on the "Clear History" button in the "Privacy & Security" settings.
The "Clear All History" dialog is displayed to allow selected items to be cleared.
Another way to display the "Clear All History" dialog is the Ctrl+Shift+Del shortcut.
With the "Time range to clear" at the top set to "Everything", I then selected "Browsing and download history" and clicked on the "Clear Now" button.
All of my History items since Dec. 8 were gone.