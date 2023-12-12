I have been using Vivaldi mail for some time now, accessing it through the web, Outlook on Windows, K9 on Android, and Evolution on Linux. I also have a pair of Asus RT-AX92Us using Merlin firmware as a mesh, and have those setup to use secure DNS etc. Two things changed recently - I had a firmware update for the router(s) and I changed provider to Virgin Media. Ever since then my troubles with accessing Vivaldi mail began.

I started getting server and connection issues with Vivaldi, whereas my other email accounts had no issues. I reset the app password and main password for Vivaldi with no change. K9 wasn't affected throughout this, that seems to have worked consistently (mobile network and the asus wifi), but all the desktop clients started to struggle (all on same pc, so same network card). Tried on wifi and disabled Ethernet and still having problems. Weirdly Outlook would connect SOMETIMES but then start being problematic again minutes later. I then tried connecting to my VPN and once connected all my problems went away. ALL email clients started working normally again.

So after checking TCP/IP config on Windows/Linux and not finding anything there, I then went into the router config. I did ponder that maybe my secure DNS settings may be causing issues - but why now when they have worked fine before? Changed those to different settings with nothing working until I turned everything off and just used the standard DNS provided by VirginMedia. Up to now it appears to be fine, although I haven't booted to windows yet but I expect that will work also.

Anyone got any advice as to what settings I can use for secure DNS that aren't going to cause me issues? And maybe explain why these settings worked before?

As I type this I've just thought - is it that VM don't support non standard DNS requests? But if that was the case why would it not affect anything other than Vivaldi mail servers?

Help or insight into this would be appreciated as it's driving me crazy.

Note: When I had my original DNS settings setup in the Asus router, I was using Quad9. I then tried Cloudflare, before then undoing all the changes and just using the standard DNS through Virgin Media. I can't remember the exact settings I had now, but I have attached a screenshot of roughly what it was. Just above you can specify a DNS server to use for normal DNS (so Quad9 and Cloudflare are there too and I originally had it all set to Quad9 servers).