I want to see multi-level nested tabs similar to Arc browser. It has tab folders in which we can organize our tabs. Tab groups in all the browsers allows us to group tabs only on one level. Arc browser has multiple levels of tab nesting. Two level tab stacks is still similar to tab groups. No more than 2 levels even here. So, this feature will allow us to organize tab efficiently.

Also, now, I use the Windows panel to see the tabs in all the workspaces. The vertical tabs given by Vivaldi is not as aesthetically pleasing compared to Edge par exemple. So, I just got rid of it altogether and use a gesture mapping to bring the floating Windows panel to switch to other tabs. But Arc spaces is aesthetically better and easier to use.