Workona is a blueprint for effective Workspaces in Vivaldi
jrsilvey Ambassador
Have any of the devs involved in workspaces seen a Chrome extension called Workona ?
Workona is SAAS that lets you create Workspaces that save tabs for projects, suspend tabs, keep track of tasks & notes. You can develop these Workspaces into Workflows, and even use the Workspaces to create Templates for future Workspaces shared with other users grouped in teams.
It allows the New Tab to be used to keep track of your Spaces and all of your links.
I found this looking for a way to share links from Chrome to Slack. It allows you to do that.
After I started playing with it and gave it control of my New Page tab I was absolutely blown away because this is one brilliant way we could integrate Workspaces more directly into Vivaldi's browser.
Im not sure where to post this to get the attention of the devs or staff in charge of Workspaces but I strongly believe they should take a look at this services because it provide an amazing blueprint that Vivaldi could emulate to implement a much more tightly integrated version of Vivaldi Workspaces!
@jrsilvey, certainly a great functionality, but the problem, it can't be integrated so easy in Vivaldi, due it is a paid proprietary soft, which for sure depends also an other third party services.
You may be able to expand some more functionality in Vivaldi Workspaces, but I don't think you will be able to have all this functionality in this app.
That is, the only thing is to use this extension, if you want these functions, being willing to pay for it, or well, using some alternatives instead which can be forked
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Catweazle I think he said blueprint. He didn't say copy it verbatim or put the extension itself Built-in he just wants similar functionality
barbudo2005
Tab handling is the core of a browser, so the Vivaldi team should devote all its effort to improve it by "taking ideas" from other browsers or extensions.