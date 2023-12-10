Have any of the devs involved in workspaces seen a Chrome extension called Workona ?

Workona is SAAS that lets you create Workspaces that save tabs for projects, suspend tabs, keep track of tasks & notes. You can develop these Workspaces into Workflows, and even use the Workspaces to create Templates for future Workspaces shared with other users grouped in teams.

It allows the New Tab to be used to keep track of your Spaces and all of your links.

I found this looking for a way to share links from Chrome to Slack. It allows you to do that.

After I started playing with it and gave it control of my New Page tab I was absolutely blown away because this is one brilliant way we could integrate Workspaces more directly into Vivaldi's browser.

Im not sure where to post this to get the attention of the devs or staff in charge of Workspaces but I strongly believe they should take a look at this services because it provide an amazing blueprint that Vivaldi could emulate to implement a much more tightly integrated version of Vivaldi Workspaces!

--