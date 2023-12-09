Ubuntu Vivaldi Green Number On Dock Icon
I get a number on my dock icon, which annoys me terribly.
It does not seem to be unread tabs, could someone tell me what it is and how I can please get rid of it?
Best
M
@mithradates27 Which Desktop Environment?
Which Linux version and distribution?
How does that look like (upload cropped screenshot here)?
@DoctorG Ubuntuy gnome, 23.04, image:
Most human minds (mine included) have been conditioned to see that little number as unread messages, or action to be taken.
Thus it bothers me as I always look at it thinking that I have to check my email or do some other chore in the myriad of internet tasks.
@mithradates27 Is the notification count when new mail or feeds arrived.
mithradates27
@DoctorG I do not have mail nor rss set up on vivaldi.
@mithradates27 I can not test now as i am not in office.
My idea: a tab with comments from a forum or blog shows something like numbers in brackets f.ex. "(3) title of the web page" in title, which is interpreted as new posts.
And that will cause the GNOME bar icon to get a green number.