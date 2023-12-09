Mica support on windows 11
MohamedxSalah
Hello!
So, i love using Vivaldi so much, especially because of how much flexibility and customization it allows.
But i find it upsetting that Vivaldi, doesn't include any mica effect support as of yet. even tho chrome and edge both has implemented it already.
I really like the look of mica on browsers, and it adds to this feeling of customization and consistency with the os design language.
so i hope that there is plans to add it in the future!
Thank you so much in advance.
example of mica and mica alt
Mica on edge "notice the top bar"
Mica on Chrome
@MohamedxSalah It will come at some point. Actually incompatible apps already can be mica-ed with 3rd party tools. Native window may be need for this (with or without the tool)