Hello!

So, i love using Vivaldi so much, especially because of how much flexibility and customization it allows.

But i find it upsetting that Vivaldi, doesn't include any mica effect support as of yet. even tho chrome and edge both has implemented it already.

I really like the look of mica on browsers, and it adds to this feeling of customization and consistency with the os design language.

so i hope that there is plans to add it in the future!

Thank you so much in advance.

example of mica and mica alt



Mica on edge "notice the top bar"



Mica on Chrome

