...Concerning Windows... First you create a text file and insert the .css code there and save it like this:

MyCSS.css

Then export this file to a folder that you never delete and move elsewhere. Name this folder whatever you like, e.g. "My Css"

Then copy the URL:

vivaldi://experiments/

and paste this URL into the address bar of a new tab and tick the box "Allow CSS modifications" see screenshot:

Then restart Vivaldi and open the Appearance setting:

vivaldi://settings/appearance/

and then search for your CSS folder and insert it as shown in this screenshot:

Then restart Vivaldi and the Christmas garland will be visible when the bookmark is visible at the top.

Herewith I have answered a question, which was created for me in the theme " A winter landscape (with a garland)

https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/P9Xvxwk1lOp