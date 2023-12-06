How to add a .css code to Vivaldi (simple description)
-
stardepp Translator
...Concerning Windows... First you create a text file and insert the .css code there and save it like this:
MyCSS.css
Then export this file to a folder that you never delete and move elsewhere. Name this folder whatever you like, e.g. "My Css"
Then copy the URL:
vivaldi://experiments/
and paste this URL into the address bar of a new tab and tick the box "Allow CSS modifications" see screenshot:
Then restart Vivaldi and open the Appearance setting:
vivaldi://settings/appearance/
and then search for your CSS folder and insert it as shown in this screenshot:
Then restart Vivaldi and the Christmas garland will be visible when the bookmark is visible at the top.
Herewith I have answered a question, which was created for me in the theme "A winter landscape (with a garland)
-
Thanks, it is working!
-
sedative29rus
@stardepp said in How to add a .css code to Vivaldi (simple description):
tick the box "Allow CSS modifications"
Then restart Vivaldi
No need to restart at this point