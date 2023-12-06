Cookies disappeared
I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now, so I know my way around it.
When I started Vivaldi this morning I found that my cookies are gone, and as a consequence, I'm logged out of my web applications, like Gmail, Twitter, Instagram...
It's similar to what was posted last year in: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78407/lost-all-cookies
History, reading list, bookmarks and everything else is fine.
I'm using Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64 bits) on Windows 11 (22H2).
Any idea why this happened?
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gardfield Some privacy related extensions can clear cookies after some period, a anti-virus could have deleted data, a crash could have destroyed cookie data. Who knows...
I don't have privacy related extensions, didn't have a crash last night, anti-virus I'm using Windows 11's so... yeah, who knows
However, it is interesting that this has happened to other people a year ago.