I've been using Vivaldi for a few years now, so I know my way around it.

When I started Vivaldi this morning I found that my cookies are gone, and as a consequence, I'm logged out of my web applications, like Gmail, Twitter, Instagram...

It's similar to what was posted last year in: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78407/lost-all-cookies

History, reading list, bookmarks and everything else is fine.

I'm using Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64 bits) on Windows 11 (22H2).

Any idea why this happened?

Thanks.