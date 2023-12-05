I've started to get popups indicating that McAfee has expired, telling me to click to renew -- but I am not using McAfee. So, I read some threads here and have narrowed it down to an extension that is saved in ...AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext -- and yeah, that is not the normal "Extensions" directory.

So, I close Vivaldi, go into File Manager, remove that directory -- but sometime later, the spam is back -- and when I go back into the file system, that ...\Storage\ext\ folder is back and populated.

So, Vivaldi is loading it, even though it appears to be an unpacked extension and Developer Mode is NOT enabled.

If I go into Extensions, enable Developer Mode and clicl Load Unpacked -- it shows up immediately.

So, is Vivaldi searching my drive on its own, looking for extensions, and then automatically loading them? If not, then how is it getting loaded?

When I check Extensions in the settings, nothing is listed.

This only started happening yesterday, and I thought I got rid of it, but when I launched Vivaldi again today, it was back.