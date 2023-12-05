Linux(Debian) Youtube higher resolution issue
Hello, Linux pro's.
I'm using pop!_os 22.04 LTS (ubuntu fork/debian)
Vivaldi ver. is 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
I'm able to watch FullHD, 2k, 4k for some videos. However, youtube is forcing me to watch free movies only at 480p. My Galaxy S21FE shows me 1080p is existing for this movie.
Already tried to update:
libavcodec-extra
and
ffmpeg
and
Checked Widevine Plugin
Tried to use external player as VLC.
I'm looking for something that is showing to youtube a flag about capability for this device to process FullHD for this content. It looks like it is a glitch with a compatibility.
Maybe there is an easy fix for this issue?
It looks like a "solution" in that case: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/3306741?hl=en
That's why you need to use any "compatible device" such as: Most HD capable Android devices