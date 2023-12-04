Does Vivaldi's ad-blocker support the :has-text pseudo-class?
This would not be a problem with Ublock Origin for example...
www.website.com##div>div>div>div:has-text(Disable any ad or script)
I'm targeting something like this:
<div> <div> <div> <div> Disable any ad or script blocking software, then reload this page. </div> </div> </div> </div>
I'm having trouble getting it working with Vivaldi but I might actually be doing something wrong.
@ljredux I doubt it. AFAIK it just supports the basic Adblock ruleset, i.e. not the ABP/uBO specific selectors.
I guess you'll just have to test yourself.
Ah, OK. Thank you! I can't get it working so I guess it really isn't supported.