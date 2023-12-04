Scroll page not working
Scrolling down the page https://www.sskm.de/de/home.html does not work no matter whether I use the mouse wheel (of any mouse connected) or the scroll bar. However, it is working in Firefox.
didn't find other pages having this issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
@peerwal I guess you use Vivaldi Blocker and have activate Cookie Warnings Lists?
That can cause it.
Try t deactivate Vivaldi Blocker for ads and/or tracking by clicking the shield in address field.
mib3berlin
@peerwal
Hi, scroll fine here, do you have any cookie extension working?
If you don't accept the cookie popup the page does not scroll.
I have I still don't care about cookies extension but the popup shows up for me.
Cheers, mib
Thanks, guys. The blocker caused the issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
@peerwal Yes, our team of IT gals and guys always helpful.
SereneSorcerer
If you have any extensions installed in Vivaldi, try disabling them.
Extensions can sometimes interfere with how web pages are rendered or
function.
reinhart1010
Hi, I've also discovered a similar issue in version 6.4.3160.47 (macOS), and it is affecting Todoist and other webapps. I neither use Vivaldi Blocker nor the Cookie Warnings List, and the sites were working fine with the same set of active extensions (including AdNauseam, if you consider)