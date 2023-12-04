I've tried to research this problem before, but I never got a concrete answer.

When I open a new tab and tap the search bar, Vivaldi automatically displays all of my recent searches, as shown below.

I've already turned off Allow Search Suggestions in Address Field, but I think that refers to something different (note that these suggestions have a history icon on the left, so it's probably different from the other suggestions with a magnifying glass icon).

The only way I've been able to remove these suggestions is by turning on "Clear session browsing data on exit." However, this setting only works if I tap the Vivaldi icon and hit Exit, rather than closing the app with the Android menu button like normal.

Furthermore, I believe I've encountered this behavior in Brave and Chrome as well, so I have a bad feeling that it's just hard-coded into Chromium somehow. I've only been able to avoid it by using Opera.

I essentially want it to work like the desktop version, where the browser offers to autocomplete the web address once you start typing, but without automatically showing a list of your recent searches as soon as you click the search bar. Is there any way to do this?