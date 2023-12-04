Is there any way to remove search suggestions from history?
I've tried to research this problem before, but I never got a concrete answer.
When I open a new tab and tap the search bar, Vivaldi automatically displays all of my recent searches, as shown below.
I've already turned off Allow Search Suggestions in Address Field, but I think that refers to something different (note that these suggestions have a history icon on the left, so it's probably different from the other suggestions with a magnifying glass icon).
The only way I've been able to remove these suggestions is by turning on "Clear session browsing data on exit." However, this setting only works if I tap the Vivaldi icon and hit Exit, rather than closing the app with the Android menu button like normal.
Furthermore, I believe I've encountered this behavior in Brave and Chrome as well, so I have a bad feeling that it's just hard-coded into Chromium somehow. I've only been able to avoid it by using Opera.
I essentially want it to work like the desktop version, where the browser offers to autocomplete the web address once you start typing, but without automatically showing a list of your recent searches as soon as you click the search bar. Is there any way to do this?
mib3berlin
@3ternal
Hi, this is hard coded to the Google search engine.
You can disable this in you Google account or delete the suggestions after some time.
Iirc one day is the shortest.
If your device is synced to a desktop search engines and suggestions are synced.
You cant add search suggestions on Android, this is synced from the desktop.
Default for Google is no suggestions.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Hey, thanks for the reply.
Sorry, what do you mean by hard-coded in the Google search engine? This is what it looks like for me in mobile Opera.
No suggestions, as you can see. So I don't think it's enforced by Google. The suggestions only appear when I start typing, which is fine (see below).
I'm also not sure how syncing would work in this case. I'm signed in to my Vivaldi account, which syncs between desktop and mobile, but I don't believe my Vivaldi account is connected to a Google account (or at least I can't find a setting for this).