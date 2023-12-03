Vertical Scrollbars too narrow
PeterPanino
I use vertical Tabs on Vivaldi for Mac. However, the vertical scrollbars are very narrow. Can the "old-fashioned" slightly wider scrollbars be displayed instead?
DoctorG Ambassador
@PeterPanino I do not know for Mac, but could be set/unset in Vivaldi Settings → Appearance → Window Appearance → Use Simple Scrollbars
There is no Scrollbars Settings:
It's probably been 20 or 30 years since the development of the Internet, but you can still find programs, where to change the window size do I need to get exactly 1 pixel. Аnd it doesn't bother anyone. It looks like they're not making programs for themselves.
And in Vivaldi it occurs in a different form. When I need to get into the page slider, I get into the wide frame of the window. I see a horizontal cursor above the slider — this is not normal.
There is many programs with wide-self slider under cursor . Show it?
PeterPanino
Here is how the vertical scrollbar looks in Vivaldi for Mac (difficult to hit with the mouse):
And this is how a native Windows ScrollBar looks:
You can see it's much wider and more comfortable to use with the mouse.
It seems that the scrollbars on the Mac are so narrow because nobody uses them with the mouse, since apparently no Mac user has enough content in their windows to scroll?
It would also help if Vivaldi had a keyboard shortcut to scroll the Vertical Tabs list to the top or the bottom.
This is not Vivaldi.
Vivaldi's interface is built on CSS, I'll even tell you where to look for the right settings:
::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 5px } ::-webkit-scrollbar:hover { width: 10px }
Most likely, it won't work like this. This is a pseudo-class (or even a pseudo-element). It needs to be attached to the slider class.
If this information reaches the developers, they will understand quickly.
OakdaleFTL
@sphera Nice mock-up. But since when does the Tab Bar have scroll bars?
What am I missing?
@OakdaleFTL Since you're the in-house MacOS eggspert, can you confirm that the "Use Simple Scrollbars" setting is missing in MacOS Vivaldi?
Or are they possibly using an older version (this feature is relatively recent I think).
Also, people should invest in mice with scroll wheels, surely they also exist on MacOS?
OakdaleFTL
@Pathduck I've not had a mouse without a scroll-wheel in I don't remember when! (But I do remember it only had one button... )
But to your point, let me me check.
I can confirm that 6.4.3160.47 on Catalina doesn't show "Show Simple Scrollbars" as an option...in Vivaldi's Settings.
The OS Prefs show