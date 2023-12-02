Unsolved Gmail 2fa "do not ask again on this device" not working when I close the browser then open again
meborsheim
Hi, I'm trying to get my gmail to keep the "do no ask again on this device" part. But every time I close out of the browser, I have to do the two step authentication again and again.
Has anyone fixed it? It's really bothersome.
mib3berlin
@meborsheim
Hi, i use Gmail on Vivaldi stable and snapshot (Beta) for a long time I have to login with OAuth only once.
Do you delete browsing data at closing Vivaldi?
Cheers, mib
meborsheim
@mib3berlin I don't know, my sons helped setup a new computer for me that's so much quieter than my old one.
I used to have CCleaner on my old computer but I haven't set it up on my new one yet. So I guess to answer your question; no, I don't think so? Is there something in the Vivaldi settings that do that kind of thing?
I'm on Windows 11 Pro by the way.
mib3berlin
@meborsheim
This setting can cause this "Session only" in Settings > Privacy
By the way, Windows 11 is cleaning up itself, no need for Cleaning software, the same for third party security software.
meborsheim
@mib3berlin Thanks for waiting, RL stuff was happening.
It's still doing it, I even have to keep signing in to watch YouTube every time the browser closed.
mib3berlin
@meborsheim
Hi again, call your sons.
They changed the default settings in Vivaldi or installed extensions does this or don't even work correctly in Vivaldi.
If they choose Vivaldi for you they know what they changed, this is a browser not everybody use.
I don't like to say this but I bet this all work fine in Edge and Chrome, all settings default.
Cheers, mib