Uninstall and reinstall
-
I've previously posted about UBO crashing and Vivaldi not opening. None of the suggestions here or from UBO have worked.
Can't live without Vivaldi anymore!
It seems the only solution is to uninstall Vivaldi and reinstall it. What files do I need to save so I'm not starting from scratch? I have the session and tabs files already saved.
Bookmarks, passwords, anything else?
It's been a very long time since I've had to do anything like this and I'm extremely rusty. Any detailed help, suggestions, etc. would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your assistance; it is greatly appreciated.
-
@NJDave You can uninstall without letting the uninstaller delete the browser user data.
-
@DoctorG How do I do that?
-
@NJDave Open Windows Settings → Installed Apps
In row for Vivaldi select the 3-dots at end
Uninstall
When the Uninstaller asks if you want to uninstall, do not tick the select field "Also delete Browsing Data"
-
@DoctorG Not seeing what you are. Have to go and pick this up later. Thank you for your information so far.
-
@NJDave Ah, an other Windows version; select the Vivaldi row and open context menu with right mouse button
-
@DoctorG Nothing happened using the right mouse button. This is what I got with 1 click with the left.
-
@NJDave Sorry, my wrong guess which Windows you had and but i do not remember all Windows' Apps uninstall UIs from the last decades.
A reinstall did not help?
-
@NJDave said in Uninstall and reinstall:
What files do I need to save so I'm not starting from scratch? I have the session and tabs files already saved.
Bookmarks, passwords, anything else?
I hope you do not use Vivaldi Mail, i can not help to repair of you use this Mail.
If you have no Vivaldi Mail then go on.
You do not need to save, just try to delete some files from the profile to repair.
- To be safe from dataloss with the next steps do copy the C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\
- Open in Windows Explorer address field C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Delete all in folder EXCEPT these:
file Preferences
file History
file "Login Data"
file Bookmarks
file Notes
folder Sessions\
You need to install extensions you had before.
I hope that brings you back a stable Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG said in Uninstall and reinstall:
folder Sessions\
This folder should also be deleted. In fact it's the first thing to delete if the browser does not start. Open tabs/sessions/workspaces are not critical data, and a single open tab might be the whole cause of the issue. Better to start with a clean slate.
-
@Pathduck As i read the user wanted to keep/restore sessions and tabs.
-
@DoctorG Yes, but when the alternative is not having the browser start at all, the choice is pretty clear.
If sessions have been manually saved (or through the Session Panel), then leaving/restoring them from backup should work:
2023-12-03_11_28_51.bin
sessions.json
But the Tabs_/Session_ files must be deleted to ensure a clean startup.
-
@Pathduck Yes, if Vivaldi then does not start, then sessions are broken and User needs to delete the Sessions\ .
I guess user can not restore Wordkspaces and sessions and has to rebuilt them?
-
@DoctorG Not sure about Workspaces as I don't use them (I don't really use saved sessions as well, that explains why I don't think this is important data )
From a quick test, Workspaces are saved in
Preferences
"workspaces": { "enabled": true, "list": [ { "icon": "<svg width=\"16\" height=\"16\" viewBox=\"0 0 16 16\" fill=\"none\" stroke=\"currentColor\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\">\n <path d=\"M14.5 0.5V15.5\" stroke-linecap=\"round\" stroke-linejoin=\"round\"/>\n <path d=\"M14.5 10.5H10.5V4.5C10.5 3.43913 10.9214 2.42172 11.6716 1.67157C12.4217 0.921427 13.4391 0.5 14.5 0.5V0.5\" stroke-linecap=\"round\" stroke-linejoin=\"round\"/>\n <path d=\"M4.5 8.5V15.5\" stroke-linecap=\"round\" stroke-linejoin=\"round\"/>\n <path d=\"M7.5 0.5V5.5C7.5 6.29565 7.18393 7.05871 6.62132 7.62132C6.05871 8.18393 5.29565 8.5 4.5 8.5V8.5C3.70435 8.5 2.94129 8.18393 2.37868 7.62132C1.81607 7.05871 1.5 6.29565 1.5 5.5V0.5\" stroke-linecap=\"round\" stroke-linejoin=\"round\"/>\n <path d=\"M4.5 0.5V5.5\" stroke-linecap=\"round\" stroke-linejoin=\"round\"/>\n</svg>\n", "id": 1701599627350.0, "name": "TEST_WORK" } ] }
The
idrefers to values in Sessions/Tabs files and are tied to these. So if an open tab is causing a crash, they have to die...
Thing is, we think Workspaces are unique to Vivaldi, but they're Chromium code - Vivaldi only implemented them after it was possible to do so in Chromium. So they're tied to Chromium's ugly Sessions implementation.
The manual saving of Sessions seems to be Vivaldi-made, so use the JSON/BIN files instead and can be saved from backup.