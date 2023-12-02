I've previously posted about UBO crashing and Vivaldi not opening. None of the suggestions here or from UBO have worked.

Can't live without Vivaldi anymore!

It seems the only solution is to uninstall Vivaldi and reinstall it. What files do I need to save so I'm not starting from scratch? I have the session and tabs files already saved.

Bookmarks, passwords, anything else?

It's been a very long time since I've had to do anything like this and I'm extremely rusty. Any detailed help, suggestions, etc. would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your assistance; it is greatly appreciated.