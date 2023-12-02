I was having problems accessing website a few days ago, and I was advised by the website owner to clear my browser history. I did this, but the website still didn't work properly. I've given up on it now so that is no longer a problem.

However I have found that now, if I click a link in an email, I get a screen with

Your file couldn’t be accessed It may have been moved, edited, or deleted. ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND

in the address bar there is

file:///home/ian/.cache/kioexec/krun/27917_0/unnamed

If I copy the address from the email and paste it into the browser, it works fine.

All that was ten minutes ago. Now, it's different. Now, when I click the link, the website is loaded into the browser, apparently from a cached copy it's got from here file:///home/ian/.cache/kioexec/krun/3166_0/unnamed . But, it's displayed as text, not rendered. So it looks like this.

<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta name="csrf-param" content="authenticity_token"> <meta name="csrf-token" content="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"> <title> Level up Your Guitar Playing! </title> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge, chrome=1"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content="Zombie Guitar is the #1 "Guitar Theory" site on the web. Learn to improvise, compose, learn songs by ear. Learn to TRULY UNDERSTAND how music works and how it applies to the fretboard!" /> <meta property="og:type" content="website"> <meta property="og:url" content="https://www.zombieguitar.com/login"> <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"> <meta property="og:title" content="Level up Your Guitar Playing!"> <meta name="twitter:title" content="Level up Your Guitar Playing!"> <meta property="og:description" content="Zombie Guitar is the #1 "Guitar Theory" site on the web. Learn to improvise, compose, learn songs by ear. Learn to TRULY UNDERSTAND how music works and how it applies to the fretboard!"> <meta name="twitter:description" content="Zombie Guitar is the #1 "Guitar Theory" site on the web. Learn to improvise, compose, learn songs by ear. Learn to TRULY UNDERSTAND how music works and how it applies to the fretboard!"> <meta property="og:image" content="https://kajabi-storefronts-production.kajabi-cdn.com/kajabi-storefronts-production/sites/2147529220/images/2IjdnXPFTg2sjaQTKCJz_file.jpg"> <meta name="twitter:image" content="https://kajabi-storefronts-production.kajabi-cdn.com/kajabi-storefronts-production/sites/2147529220/images/2IjdnXPFTg2sjaQTKCJz_file.jpg">

I tried deleting the history cache again, for all time, but the result is the same when I click on the link in the email.

I tried rebooting the system, but still the same thing happened.

I am using OpenSuse Tumbleweed, and the flatpak version of Vivaldi. So installed the package (RPM) version, and that seems to work fine. It looks like it is only the flatpak version that is doing this.

I removed the flatpak version and reinstalled it (from flathub) but the problem is still occurring.

What have I done? And how do I rectify it?

Thanks.