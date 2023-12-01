remove search engine history from address bar autocomplete
-
DavyLJones
Is it possible to modify what how the autocomplete function in the address bar works? In preferences>address bar it says "autocomplete result (best result)" - is there a way to control what it thinks is the best result? I would like to prevent it from autocompleting with past searches, as in the screenshot linked below.
This causes problems in a bunch of ways. For example, I am trying to type a web address, for example "SomeLongUrl.com", but I mess it up cos I am bad at typing and my keyboard sucks. So I accidentally enter
"SomeLongUrl. com". (with an accidental space added).
If I do that and hit enter Vivaldi will send me to my search engine (DuckDuckGo) and whatever results it yields for "SomeLongUrl. com" - that's fine.
Realising my mistake I type the correct address in the bar and I navigate correctly to SomeLongUrl.com.
But say later, or another time I again want to go to SomeLongUrl.com again. I start typing but instead of giving me a useful autocomplete - the actual address, the autocomplete offers me
"somelongurl .com at DuckDuckGo."
If I want to go to the correct address I have to now type the entire correct url, ignoring the now rather distracting incorrect autocomplete. That's even though the correct url is in my history.
There are a few other scenarios where this kind of thing happens.
The chances are I am very unlikely to run the exact same search twice, but if I have a commonly visited url where I have ever made a typo, the autocomplete will often now be for a search engine rather than the desired site, and to a search with a typo at that!
Another option might be to prevent search engines from being saved as history at all. I would be open to that, though it could come back to haunt me!
I realise I could just disable the autocomplete in preferences>address bar>drop-down menu priority, but autocomplete can be very useful at other times.
Apologies if this has been discussed elsewhere - I ran a search but was unable to find it.
Thanks loads!
I put a screenshot here, uploaded to imgvibe as I am not sure how to upload images directly
PS SomeLongUrl.com is a made up url that goes nowhere, for illustrative purposes only
-
@DavyLJones
Hi, you can move entries up and down to change the priority.
It is a bit trial and error to find the best combination for your needs.
This feature will be extended in next versions.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin thanks
It's not the priority of the suggestions I'm referring to, that's fine. (Although they don't all seem to be moveable but most are). I'm talking about the autofill. Does that make sense? You don't seem to have control over how it chooses what to autofill in the same way as you have some control over the suggestions
-
@DavyLJones
I am not nativ English so I may not understand all correctly.
If I type blenderartists .com I get:
Page not found and it is not add to autofill.
Do you have a real example?
-
Thanks for your reply and support. Did you see the example in my screenshot?
Do you mean you want to see one based on a working URL? If so I'll try to do that later - I'm on mobile at the moment
-
mib3berlin
@DavyLJones
Hm, I get a different result with DDG as default with added suggestion URL.
My address bar setting are default, clean profile, no extensions.
Do you use the DDG extension? It have issues in Vivaldi.
-
DavyLJones
No it is not an extension, I have just selected it as the default search tool.
I think I understand why you are not replicating my issue.
The issue is if you type [blenderartist .com] then hit enter.
In that case I would be sent to a search page because [blenderartist .com] is not a url - so address bar will search for it in the default search engine. That's fine with me.
Now, after that has happened, start typing [blenderar] etc as thought you were typing the correct url but havent yet completed it.
Now the autocomplete is guiding you to run the search again. But you don't want that. You want [blenderartist.com].
For me, even just the presence of it saying something like [blenderartist .com at duckduckgo] is distracting and confusing and makes it harder to for me to type the correct url.
So the issue is the autocomplete attempting to use the search engine history. I would like to eliminate search history from the autocomplete. Note that the autocomplete is, as I understand it, is a distinct entity from the suggestions in the drop down, though I suppose they are linked.
(In your example I assume the screenshot you offer is from before you hit enter. If you then hit enter and then try to write the correct url, that's when I think you will encounter the behaviour I am referring to. Maybe this only bothers me, but it bothers me enough to consider removing the autocomplete altogether, even though at other times it's really helpful)
(as an aside - how do I upload screenshots to the forum - I only know how to link to them!)
-
@DavyLJones
Hm, I hit enter several times but it does not appear in the search history, maybe a user with more experience in the address bar can help here.
I don't really use it frequently.
You add images with icon or with paste from the copy/paste memory.
Iirc you need some reputation, number of posts to use it.
-
Thank you!