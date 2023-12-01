Is it possible to modify what how the autocomplete function in the address bar works? In preferences>address bar it says "autocomplete result (best result)" - is there a way to control what it thinks is the best result? I would like to prevent it from autocompleting with past searches, as in the screenshot linked below.

This causes problems in a bunch of ways. For example, I am trying to type a web address, for example "SomeLongUrl.com", but I mess it up cos I am bad at typing and my keyboard sucks. So I accidentally enter

"SomeLongUrl. com". (with an accidental space added).

If I do that and hit enter Vivaldi will send me to my search engine (DuckDuckGo) and whatever results it yields for "SomeLongUrl. com" - that's fine.

Realising my mistake I type the correct address in the bar and I navigate correctly to SomeLongUrl.com.

But say later, or another time I again want to go to SomeLongUrl.com again. I start typing but instead of giving me a useful autocomplete - the actual address, the autocomplete offers me

"somelongurl .com at DuckDuckGo."

If I want to go to the correct address I have to now type the entire correct url, ignoring the now rather distracting incorrect autocomplete. That's even though the correct url is in my history.

There are a few other scenarios where this kind of thing happens.

The chances are I am very unlikely to run the exact same search twice, but if I have a commonly visited url where I have ever made a typo, the autocomplete will often now be for a search engine rather than the desired site, and to a search with a typo at that!

Another option might be to prevent search engines from being saved as history at all. I would be open to that, though it could come back to haunt me!

I realise I could just disable the autocomplete in preferences>address bar>drop-down menu priority, but autocomplete can be very useful at other times.

Apologies if this has been discussed elsewhere - I ran a search but was unable to find it.

Thanks loads!

I put a screenshot here, uploaded to imgvibe as I am not sure how to upload images directly

PS SomeLongUrl.com is a made up url that goes nowhere, for illustrative purposes only