Mail not syncing across pc's and phone.
rckrchrdsn
I have three PC's, laptop, and a phone. All units are synced and I can use features like cloud and see my other panel stuff on all 5 systems. I set up Vivaldi Mail on PC1. Fully expecting to see mail on all my browsers once I had restarted them. No luck. Vivaldi keeps asking me to setup a new mail account. Since all my instances of Vivaldi on multiple computers and are all synced, why isn't mail?
@rckrchrdsn Syncing mail would be an ungodly complex proposition - but one which, to one degree or another, Vivaldi wants to try and address. But it's just not available right now - which makes sense for me, because mail has local storage, and I definitely do not want that storage consumed on all my devices.
Further, there are special problems syncing an element which is only valid on desktop, and not mobile.
But this option is still something for us to look forward to.
DoctorG Ambassador
@rckrchrdsn An easy export of Vivaldi Mail settings and mails would be a solution, a feature we do not have yet.
@Ayespy said in Mail not syncing across pc's and phone.:
because mail has local storage, and I definitely do not want that storage consumed on all my devices
I think it should be possible (albeit hard to implement) to sync the search index, so even without local storage beyond header information, if one device has seen the email body, it can be found on all synced devices and the actual content is downloaded when needed.
Account setup and maintenance via group policy would be important to administrators
@daniel said in Sync email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses:
The magic issue number to keep an eye out for is VB-95167. I can't make any promises on whether or when it will be completed, though.
rckrchrdsn
So if I am reading these right, I have to setup email on each PC with a Vivaldi browser I want to view my mail on...
@rckrchrdsn That's correct.
Mail cannot be sync'ed at present.
Of course if you were using any other local mail client, such as Thunderbird or Windows Mail, it would be exactly the same. You have to set it up on each device.
mib3berlin
@rckrchrdsn
Hi, if you have to setup one or two systems this need only a few minutes.
Mail sever passwords are synced.
For more you can setup a new profile add your mail accounts and copy the profile data to a new system.
I would not use a used profile for this but it work too, I have done this several times.
Cheers, mib
mib3berlin
@rckrchrdsn
I will test this in a new Windows install from a test Linux profile to make sure it work with the latest Vivaldi 6.4.
EDIT:
It depends on how much work it is to setup a new client.
If you copy the profile data over and use sync to get your passwords you have still to go through the OAuth dialogue if you use it.
For app password it works fine.
I setup a Vivaldi and a Gmail account.
I have 3 Vivaldi sync accounts for different setups so I can do many things with sync.
So I guess it make sense if you have to setup more than 3 clients with more than one or two mail accounts, otherwise manually setup is faster.
Cheers, mib