@rckrchrdsn Syncing mail would be an ungodly complex proposition - but one which, to one degree or another, Vivaldi wants to try and address. But it's just not available right now - which makes sense for me, because mail has local storage, and I definitely do not want that storage consumed on all my devices.

Further, there are special problems syncing an element which is only valid on desktop, and not mobile.

But this option is still something for us to look forward to.