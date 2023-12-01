Vivaldi started creating dozens of directories in /tmp/
Ever since a few weeks ago, Vivaldi has started creating several directories a day in /tmp/ of the form "..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.[0-9A-Za-z]{6}/", with each directory containing exactly one file of the form "[0-9a-f]{64}.puff". The ".puff" files range between 2K and 6K, and contain (other than the magic number) "gibberish" (I assume encrypted content). These files never get deleted, and soon dominate the directory in terms of number.
Questions:
What do these files contain (I have searched, and found very little information about them)?
Why do they need to get written to the disk (as opposed to remaining in memory)?
Does some way exist to reduce their number (or at least put multiple ones in one directory)? I don't understand why Vivaldi needs to create so many directories in /tmp/.
DoctorG Ambassador
@0001 I do not see such files with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 on my Debian 12 KDE.
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Linux and Desktop?
You do not let clear the /tmp folder regularly by a Linux setting or cron job?
Check
/etc/default/rcSfor value TMPTIME.
Check
systemctl status systemd-tmpfiles-clean
Which Vivaldi version?
I currently have 6.4.3160.44.
Which Linux and Desktop?
Custom with the Lumina Desktop Environment.
You do not let clear the /tmp folder regularly by a Linux setting or cron job?
No, I don't. I keep things that I work on or test there, and I never want anything deleted from /tmp/ unless I do it myself (or the program that creates a file deletes it).
Check
/etc/default/rcSfor value TMPTIME.
Don't have that file.
Check
systemctl status systemd-tmpfiles-clean
Don't use (UGH!) systemd.
DoctorG Ambassador
@0001 Sorry, i can not help you with BSD Linux.
DoctorG Ambassador
And what is wrong if you to create a cron job which delete these at next system start?
Or do you want to report that folder pollution as a bug? Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
DoctorG Ambassador
@0001 I checked my 6.4.3160.47 on Ubuntu and i can see that exiting Vivaldi does delete these ..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.. folders.
If you have some, that could be remaining orphaned data from crashes processes.
This happens on Windows as well, folder are created named:
chrome_BITS_9968_1449837991
With a file:
c41b19fa9cd49facc19c2b6876130542f241298e5ca2ca6d3a4c719621839d0f.puff
The name indicates the Windows BITS service is involved in downloading files. Doing a search for this folder finds a lot of references to Chrome users having the same "issue":
https://www.google.com/search?q="chrome_bits"
Searching for the "magic" PUF1 header finds a very technical article about something called "Puffin: A deterministic deflate re-compressor (for patching purposes)"
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:third_party/puffin/
Looks like downloaded diffs related to component updater and/or browser delta updates.
So are Chromium developers lazy for not deleting the files they create in TEMP, or is this just a minor nuisance and TEMP should be cleared once in a while automatically anyway. Probably a bit of both, and these are not big files/dirs, comes to about 78kB here.
@0001 said in Vivaldi started creating dozens of directories in /tmp/:
Why do they need to get written to the disk (as opposed to remaining in memory)?
Is there a particular reason behind not having mounted
/tmpas a
tmpfs?