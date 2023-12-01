Anyone Else Getting Lag on Gmail
Hey folks, new here so sorry if this is the wrong format but is anyone else getting high memory usage when gmail is open? It is starting to lag the actual text entry for me even when I don't have much in the way of extensions running.
https://ibb.co/L6GRvjM
https://ibb.co/5kRNcdH
Just seems kind of high so curious if anyone else is having this issue or has a fix/recommendation.
@cte Yes, Gmail is a heavy web app. Not much to do about that.
The general recommendation to avoid unnecessary memory use is to use an adblocker like Vivaldi's built-in. Although Gmail's ads are not heavy, might save a little bit only.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@cte Interesting, service workers running? Had you called Google Chat and Meet from GMail page?
@DoctorG I don't believe I have. They just kind of show up whenever I'm on gmail's web-app.
Interesting as well is the comparison of the memory usage with firefox on the same page and gmail account. Maybe @Pathduck is on to something with the adblockers or cookie blockers ... bummer ...