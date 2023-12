Hello, I would like to report a bug on the Bing search engine

I have been unable to earn points when using Vivaldi, it is bugged saying that I have earned already the daily limit, despite not having done a single search.

I tried it on Microsoft edge and there is no issue there.

Anyone experiencing such issue? I am not sure if it is really Vivaldi specific tho.

Using: 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)