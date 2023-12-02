@nomadic

Ahh, so it was you.

I could have guessed.



Thank you for that.

I thought it came directly from the Vivaldi team.

The realisation of the idea into a figure came very quickly back then, I thought it was very nice.

I was involved in adding something like this to social.vivaldi.net, Vivaldi on Mastodon.

It would be nice if it could also be added to the "general" Vivaldi forum so that many people can use it now.

I will suggest it in the 'Ambassador forum', where you are unfortunately not (yet?).

Perhaps you would like to put in your word for it.

