🎄A Christmas garland just in time for Advent... 🎄
stardepp Translator
A Christmas garland for Vivaldi just in time for Advent... made by @nomadic:
/* Christmas garland - made by nomadic on the Vivaldi Forums */ .bookmark-bar:after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 47px; width: 100%; height: 46px; background-size: 530px; background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/GQab4RT.png"); z-index: 1; }
Note: The address bar and bookmark bar must be at the top for this mod to work properly.
(a .css Mod)
This theme is shown here:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/P9Xvxwk1lOp
@stardepp And don't forget to search for "
let it snow" on the forum if you are using the Vivaldi Forum Mod
@stardepp
Thank you for your efforts.
@nomadic
Where did you get this beautiful Christmas Tony?
Unfortunately it's not (yet?) available in the "normal" Vivaldi forum.
@ingolftopf I made it, rather crudely, last year. You can use it with the Vivaldi Forum Mod's advanced formatting mod, or just copy the image from the post. Think it was added to Vivaldi Social's emoji, but haven't checked.
@nomadic
Ahh, so it was you.
I could have guessed.
Thank you for that.
I thought it came directly from the Vivaldi team.
The realisation of the idea into a figure came very quickly back then, I thought it was very nice.
I was involved in adding something like this to social.vivaldi.net, Vivaldi on Mastodon.
It would be nice if it could also be added to the "general" Vivaldi forum so that many people can use it now.
I will suggest it in the 'Ambassador forum', where you are unfortunately not (yet?).
Perhaps you would like to put in your word for it.
@nomadic
Thank you again for your work.
You really have a knack for it,
very tasteful.
This product, a truly unique selling point, should be enjoyed by as many people as possible at this time.
Copying the programme code worked well,
as you can see.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@nomadic
I think we can use it with your permission.
I would also like to use it now outside of Vivaldi, with your alias, if you agree.
If it works in messengers like 'Jabber/XMPP', [Matrix], 'SimpleX', 'Briar', 'Jitsi Meet'.
@ingolftopf Feel free to use it however you want. Think I already told Vivaldi they could use it if they wanted.
All I did was draw a hat on one of Vivaldi's existing Tonys, so it isn't too much of an original work.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Funktioniert :tony_santa:
wie er auf social.vivaldi.net heißt hier auch?
Nein, ist damit wohl nur für Mastodon programmiert.