Solved Widevine Content Decryption Module provided by Google Inc -- Does not download or install (any distro)
NetscapeNavigator
As the title reads, Vivaldi Browser, will not download the required plug-in to play protective DRM content. Vivaldi Browser is not alone, as this issue seems to be impacting Mozilla Firefox, too. It is not a domain resolve issue either, because Google Chrome, has no issue.
When I first (1st) experienced the issue, I presumed it was OS released, because I when beta testing Universal Blue and Ultramarine Linux (both based off of Fedora SilverBlue). I used both the Flatpak and binary, with the same results. Wanting to watch some movies on Netflix, I switched to EndeavourOS, which is based off of Arch Linux, and unlike the previous two, is not an Immutable OS. Once again, I installed both the packages and the binaries directly from Vivaldi Browser with the same results.
The issue is not surprisingly (or surprisingly, depending on your views) does not impact Google Chrome, which means it is not a domain resolve issue when downloading Widevine.
EDIT -- Solution can be found here https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/714966
@NetscapeNavigator Does this help?
Open vivaldi://components
Locate: “Widevine Content Decryption Module”
Click “Check for updates”
DoctorG Ambassador
@NetscapeNavigator Try a reinstall.
Perhaps the remote download to get chrome package and extract the codec fails.
NetscapeNavigator
Please understand, I have performed a complete OS reinstall, over multiple distros. I have installed both the stable and snapshot of Vivaldi Browser, each time.
Reinstalling is not going to fix anything, but I will install any distro of your choice, and report back.
Sorry, you seem to have updated your post.
That is what I am reporting. It is not downloading and installing.
But if you know how to force the issue, please let me know, and I will be happy to report back.
Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 4.10.2710.0
Status - Component already up to date
That resolved the issue. -- It works.
(Now to figure out why Mozilla Firefox is having the issue too -- But that's out of scope for here. )
@NetscapeNavigator Thanks for your positive feedback.
@NetscapeNavigator Please mark this post "Solution" as described in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/675305.
Done.