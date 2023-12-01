As the title reads, Vivaldi Browser, will not download the required plug-in to play protective DRM content. Vivaldi Browser is not alone, as this issue seems to be impacting Mozilla Firefox, too. It is not a domain resolve issue either, because Google Chrome, has no issue.

When I first (1st) experienced the issue, I presumed it was OS released, because I when beta testing Universal Blue and Ultramarine Linux (both based off of Fedora SilverBlue). I used both the Flatpak and binary, with the same results. Wanting to watch some movies on Netflix, I switched to EndeavourOS, which is based off of Arch Linux, and unlike the previous two, is not an Immutable OS. Once again, I installed both the packages and the binaries directly from Vivaldi Browser with the same results.

The issue is not surprisingly (or surprisingly, depending on your views) does not impact Google Chrome, which means it is not a domain resolve issue when downloading Widevine.

EDIT -- Solution can be found here https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/714966