🎥Bypass YouTube advertising🎥
-
stardepp Translator
There is a very good way to avoid adverts on YouTube (PC).
Simply use this extension:
Ad Speedup - Skip Video Ads Faster
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ad-speedup-skip-video-ads/pcjlckhhhmlefmobnnoolakplfppdchi
Details can be found here (use a translator if necessary):
https://www.golem.de/news/ad-speedup-neue-chrome-erweiterung-verkuerzt-youtube-werbung-massiv-2311-179898.html
-
mib3berlin
@stardepp
Hi, I test this and it work really well, 15 second ad's in < than 1 second.
No idea how long it need for Google to kick this, too.
Cheers, mib
-
I recommend FreeTube for Desktop - no ads at all.
https://freetubeapp.io
FreeTube is a YouTube client for Windows, Mac, and Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked. All of your user data is stored locally and never sent or published to the internet. FreeTube grabs data by scraping the information it needs (with either local methods or by optionally utilizing the Invidious API). With many features similar to YouTube, FreeTube has become one of the best methods to watch YouTube privately on desktop.
And there is NewPipe for Android:
https://newpipe.net
NewPipe has been created with the purpose of getting the original YouTube experience on your smartphone without annoying ads and questionable permissions.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@tob1as
I was just about to write the same thing.
NewPipe' is also available from 'F-Droid'.