Password autofill problem.
-
Are there any issues with password autofill on Vivaldi.
Some sites it appears to work ok but with other it stubbornly refuses to populate the user name and password fields. Have tried same sites with other browsers and they work ok.
Assume its related to a setting or a recent update. Anyone having similar issues?
Android 13 and latest version of Vivaldi app.
-
@Emrsw01
Hi, can you add some links to such pages and your device, please.
Cheers, mib
-
https://community.bt.com is one i can log in to using Vivaldi on my Windows PC but using my Android phone refuses to fill in user name and password with stored password or even using Bitwarden.
-
@Emrsw01
Hi, I have register on the page but waiting for the confirmation mail.
I report here how it goes.
Cheers, mib
-
@Emrsw01
No problem:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.103 Stable
-
Thanks for confirming that. Just checked autofill settings which were set for Bitwarden as that is my password manager app. Changed it to Google and log on worked ok.
Eventually found an autofill setting on Bitwarden not set and now works every time. Not sure why some sites worked and others would not though.
Looks like its resolved.
-
Pixel 3 XL
LineageOS 20
Android 13
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable
Password filling on my HMO's site, https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/consumer-sign-on doesn't work in Vivaldi for Android. A bubble showing my login appears but taping it does not fill in the fields on the website. I can log in to the site by copying and pasting the ID and password manually.
It does work in Vivaldi on Linux, Vivaldi for iOS and Chrome and Firefox for Android
-
@yeswap
Hi, I am not sure if a tester or developer use LineageOS 20 and the device is old.
Can you check this with the Vivaldi snapshot?
Does it work on Chromium for Android?
It is a bit work to get Chromium for Android installed, 117 is the stable version but Vivaldi is at 118.
Firefox is completely different and Chrome fix bugs but never backport them to the Chromium code.
If it work there but not in Vivaldi it is a clear Vivaldi bug and you can report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Password autofill does work in Vivaldi Snapshot v. 6.4.3171.92 and in Chromium v. 121.0.6160.0 (I couldn't find 117 but 121 seems to be the latest.) Does that mean it should be fixed in the next stable Vivaldi release?
-
@yeswap
Ah fine, then the fix comes with an update of Vivaldi 6.4 or finally with 6.5.
I use mostly the snapshot and stable only for test reports from user or in the bug tracker.
I try to find the bug report and report back.
Cheers, mib