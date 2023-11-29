Vivaldi jumps when typing in search bar
-
dfuent1321
Sometimes when I try to search for something--especially when I type into YouTube's search bar--my browser "jumps around" meaning that it goes to other sites, changes views, and other odd behavior. I think what is happening is that parts of YouTube haven't loaded yet, and the browser thinks I am requesting it to do something other than wait for my search words. It happens when typing into the search bars of other sites, too. And it's very annoying. What are some ways I can prevent this from happening?
-
mib3berlin
@dfuent1321
Hi, I cant reproduce this or I cant choose the search bar and start typing fast enough before YT is loaded in about a second.
Such issues are often caused by GPU/Vivaldi/driver issues.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > restart Vivaldi for a test.
Chrome extensions can cause this, YT enhancer makes problems, some user reported.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
dfuent1321
@mib3berlin
Thanks, MIB. I have a major deadline in about 24 hours, but I'll try this soon thereafter.
I run Windows 10, which is up to date.
Another frustrating part of this problem is that it doesn't always happen. On an average full day at the computer, it occurs 1-4 times, and not always on YouTube.
In the past, when I've had an odd problem like this, it seems that I only get a solution from someone else who has experienced the same issue, as the source of my trouble is so hard to locate. But I'll try what you advise tomorrow afternoon.
Thanks again!
David