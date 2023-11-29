Bookmarks bar - folders
Hi, do I understand it correct that when I create Work profile and some work related folders with bookmarsks on the bookmarks bar they will be unique only to this work profile and not synced to my other Private profile? At this moment I am confused because I see the same folders in work and private profile...
Many thanks in advance for your help.
@jakublesz Hi, it seems you are confused with the difference between profiles and possibly Workspaces/Private windows.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/private-windows/
In short, separate profiles do not share bookmarks, workspaces are not separate and share the same bookmarks
Note also if you enable Sync in different profiles to the same Vivaldi account then bookmarks will be synced.
hey @Pathduck Thanks for quick reply. My case is the 2nd one: I use sync to one account for my work and private profiles....I thought I would have seperate work bookmars/folders and private but as you say it is synced. So how can I actually achieve this to have work and private profiles with different folders/boookmars on the bookmark bar? I should have the second account for work? Is it possible to have these two at the same time on one laptop?
@jakublesz If you want to use two separate profiles and also have both using Sync, you need two separate Vivaldi accounts for the Sync.