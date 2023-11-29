Favicons are blurry, Any workaround/solutions?
Been noticing that the favicon on websites are unusually blurry on Vivaldi compare to other browsers. Here's a image for demonstration:
Vivaldi:
Microsoft Edge:
Is there any fix for this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@dgzle You have a UI zoom setting?
@DoctorG Yes i do, its at 105% but never the less, it's still blurry at default zoom
DoctorG Ambassador
Known as bugs:
VB-98232 Icons in browser are blurred when system UI scaled to 125%
VB-87414 blurred icons with DPI scaling
@DoctorG Noted! thanks for the explanation.