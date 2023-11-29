Vivaldi updates automatically without consent. How to disable?
-
maximwaldow
Hi,
I've disabled automatic Updates in Settings. Regardless Vivaldi decided to update today to from 6.4.3160.44 to 6.4.3160.47. Now my modifications are deleted and window.html is overwritten.
What is the procedure to disable updates completely?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, autoupdate can crap your installation data.
You do not restart Vivaldi when a update available message comes up in tab bar and then you delete the filed new_vivaldi.....exe in program folder.
You can delete in Windows Scheduler all VivaldiUpdate.... tasks.
The best way to get rid of this nasty autoupdate is: use Standalone install (In Vivaldi Installer the option Advanced → Installation Type and with Update disabled).
-
maximwaldow
@DoctorG
Yes, I'm on standalone and always disable Autoupdate. That's why I wonder ...
Luckily I backup this folder so a re-install is not a big thing.
Would be nice if a block feature or modification would be implemented.
Look at Edge or Firefox. Meanwhile managed to block their super harassing update notifications.
-
@maximwaldow said in Vivaldi updates automatically without consent. How to disable?:
Now my modifications are deleted and window.html is overwritten.
That's how it always worked, you have to save your modifications and reapply them each update - once the file to modify was browser.html
If you just keep your modified files in a separate dir, you pratically just have to copy them over after the update.
This is only if you use .js modifications, .css mods are natively supported by Vivaldi.
Follow the instructions at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
-
maximwaldow
@iAN-CooG
Yes, I know. But I disabled Updates and Vivaldi ignored it. Like I posted 2 minutes ago I always keep this file safe.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Windows Scheduler
Check if there is a task for VivaldiUpdate...., then disable the task.
-
maximwaldow
@DoctorG
My Task Scheduler is clean! As well as creepy EgdeUpdater. Wu10Man keeps my Win10 installation unspoiled. Fingers crossed.