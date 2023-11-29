random artifact flicking when using windows hdr
recently I bought a LG 42c3 oled tv as monitor
I turned on windows 11's hdr
I disabled g-sync. My GPU is nvidia rtx 3080ti
When using vivaldi. I can sometimes see random artifact flicking for about 0.1 secend when I am scrolling. ususaly about the size of 15cm*15cm and usualy on the left side .It happens about once every hour.
I can't screenshot it. It is too random and too fast. And it may not be able to appear on screenshot. Like some signal artifact
It is fine when I am playing youtube video fullscreen.
It is fine when I am playing games in hdr
I also tested edge browser for one day and it is fine
When I disable windows hdr .Vivaldi is also fine
So it is windows hdr related
I did some search. Tried disabled GPU rasterization in vivaldi://flags .Did not help.
vivaldi://gpu
https://1drv.ms/t/s!AqZqszBvA9vokaYc430vjXvAlIkYYA?e=Q77tV2
mib3berlin
@wolvenstorm
Hi, I cant test this but some user have to enable GPU rasterization, nobody knows why.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
I thought I tried it and it did not work. Maybe I did not enable it correctly before.
I tried it again. It has being fine for about 1 hour now
Is it black squares like this? I've been getting that too since updating from Vivaldi 6.2. Can't figure out why.
@Aelius
I never had any issue while watching video
I have nvidia video super resolution enabled .This may be the cause I never have issue while playing video
disabled GPU rasterization in vivaldi://flags may worked for me . It is fine for now.