recently I bought a LG 42c3 oled tv as monitor

I turned on windows 11's hdr

I disabled g-sync. My GPU is nvidia rtx 3080ti

When using vivaldi. I can sometimes see random artifact flicking for about 0.1 secend when I am scrolling. ususaly about the size of 15cm*15cm and usualy on the left side .It happens about once every hour.

I can't screenshot it. It is too random and too fast. And it may not be able to appear on screenshot. Like some signal artifact

It is fine when I am playing youtube video fullscreen.

It is fine when I am playing games in hdr

I also tested edge browser for one day and it is fine

When I disable windows hdr .Vivaldi is also fine

So it is windows hdr related

I did some search. Tried disabled GPU rasterization in vivaldi://flags .Did not help.

vivaldi://gpu

https://1drv.ms/t/s!AqZqszBvA9vokaYc430vjXvAlIkYYA?e=Q77tV2