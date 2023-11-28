Twitch buttons don't work properly
-
Following streamers doesn't work anymore. It marks it as followed but it doesn't actually follows them and the button unticks after a few seconds. Claiming points also doesn't work. All of this happened when the last big update dropped (around last month)
-
@JohnnyToumieh Your report:
VB-101960 "Twitch bugs out. You can't follow, unfollow, collect points" - not confirmed.
-
@DoctorG Yeah i decided to share to both locations because I'm not sure where it's most effective to share. I was surprised this wasn't reported. Has anyone visited twitch.com to replicate?
-
@JohnnyToumieh I have no twitch account.
-
@JohnnyToumieh Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck Hi thank you for the help. It worked when i used a guest window but it doesn't work when i use my current profile and disable every extension. What could this mean? I had tried disabling every extension before posting here so I thought it was from the browser
-
@JohnnyToumieh Removing all extensions, reinstall extension step by step, test twitch.
Such can help to detect the broken extension.
-
Werewolfhero
was having the same problem, tried deleting my cookies, disabled/uninstalled/reinstalled extensions, etc and now it's giving me the
"Your browser is not currently supported. Please use a recommended browser or learn more here." error and wont let me log back in...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
For me 6.4.3160.47 Win 11 does not get rejected on Twitch.