Hey,

I saw some efforts of bringing hardware acceleration to chromium for intel based platforms. Do you think we (or I) can benefit any soon of the acceleration? I believe we must have discussed this on the forum previously, but I haven't found anything reassuring recently.

Today I fail to configure Vivaldi snapshot (or Chrome Beta) with any flags or settings on my Thinkpad (10th gen CPU) with Fedora 39, Wayland.

I see 'Video Decode: Hardware accelerated' in vivaldi://gpu features, but intel_gpu_top doesn't show any video activity when watching Youtube.

vivaldi://media-internals shows VpxVideoDecoder .

Thanks.