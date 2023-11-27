First of all, I apologize if this is not the right place. Truth be told, I'm fairly new here.

I've been working on Mac for years, and lately I've been working on an M1 with a somewhat tight RAM (8GB) but it works very well.

That said, I'm always in eternal doubt about which browser to use.

My big debate is always between Firefox and Vivaldi. I never use Chrome, and I'm never convinced by Safari.

At this point, the truth is that the integration with the ARM architecture of Vivaldi, has encouraged me to leave Firefox, since the customization, and above all, the side panel (along with the tab tile), are very important to me, and make Vivaldi become my preferred choice.

Now comes my doubt. Especially for Mac users, how is the browser in terms of RAM or battery usage, better, worse or the same as Firefox or Chrome? If the differences are small, I prefer to keep Vivaldi, but if the difference is big, I would consider another option.

Experiences that can be of help? Thank you!