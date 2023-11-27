Vivaldi for Mac, RAM consumption, Battery...?
-
First of all, I apologize if this is not the right place. Truth be told, I'm fairly new here.
I've been working on Mac for years, and lately I've been working on an M1 with a somewhat tight RAM (8GB) but it works very well.
That said, I'm always in eternal doubt about which browser to use.
My big debate is always between Firefox and Vivaldi. I never use Chrome, and I'm never convinced by Safari.
At this point, the truth is that the integration with the ARM architecture of Vivaldi, has encouraged me to leave Firefox, since the customization, and above all, the side panel (along with the tab tile), are very important to me, and make Vivaldi become my preferred choice.
Now comes my doubt. Especially for Mac users, how is the browser in terms of RAM or battery usage, better, worse or the same as Firefox or Chrome? If the differences are small, I prefer to keep Vivaldi, but if the difference is big, I would consider another option.
Experiences that can be of help? Thank you!
-
SereneSorcerer
Given that you're using an M1 Mac, which is quite efficient in terms of power and resource management, and you value Vivaldi's unique features, sticking with Vivaldi seems like a reasonable choice. The differences in RAM and battery usage might not be significantly impactful to outweigh the benefits you get from Vivaldi.
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
RAM consumption by any app is not a problem as long as the app releases the memory back to the system when the system tells the app it needs it back. You didn’t pay for- nor would you want to your RAM to sit there idle. Low peak memory usage is not a useful metric. Vivaldi will gobble up all the RAM it needs, but it will also do its best to release it if the system needs it for another app.
Power consumption will depend entirely on your usage. What features you use, how many tabs you leave open, and what pages you visit will influence this heavily.