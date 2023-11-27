Disabling background colour showing when hovering
-
Good day everyone!
I have a question on how to fix some elements on side panel and address bar changing to background theme colour when hovering on them (). I would like them to be transparent as well. And in general, is it possible to change the colour of some UI elements (for example reload button) when hovering on them?
Thank you in advance!
-
Hi, have a look here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:hover
A neat trick I use on the Speed Dial is set the icons (not the background) to slightly transparent and then set them to fully opaque when hovered, making them stand out more
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/opacity
-
@Pathduck Thank you)