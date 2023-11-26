Copy link without site tracking
Recently Firefox has added a functionality for their
mobiledesktop browser to copy a link removing automatically site trackings. So, if you have a link like
https://google.com/blob?refer=mobileyou'll get
https://google.com/blob. Could we have this also implemented in Vivaldi? I think that in mobile is more useful than desktop, but having it on both will be good.
mib3berlin
@mannivu
Hi, I cant find the feature in the Android version, only in the desktop version.
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/android/120.0/releasenotes/
Anyway, nice to have, mib
@mib3berlin yes, you're right. I'll edit my post to make clear that Firefox has thi functionality in desktop mode (even though I'd rather have it on mobile than on desktop).