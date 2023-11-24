Funcionalidade que seria uma diferencial 🐐
-
SERVODECRISTO
Podiam adicionar uma opção para esticar a tela do xbox cloud gaming, para podermos jogar jogos em nuvem com a tela cheia seria um diferencial já que hoje nenhum browser tem essa funcionalidade
-
edwardp Ambassador
Translation via Vivaldi Web Panel:
Subject: Functionality that would be a differential
They could add an option to stretch the screen of xbox cloud gaming, so that we can play cloud games with the full screen would be a differentiator since today no browser has this functionality
-