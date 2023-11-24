Les images ne s'affiche pas/the images are not displayed
Aucune image ne s'affiche sur aucun site, les mise à jour sont effectué, et aucune extension ne pose problème.
No image is displayed on any site, updates are made, and no extension is problematic.
mib3berlin
@TweetyFR
Hi, which page is this, Google images look like this:
Maybe you have disabled images by accident. please check:
vivaldi://settings/webpages/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin thanks for the information but unfortunately the images are already activated.
(sorry, it's written in French)
mib3berlin
@TweetyFR
Hm, Chrome extensions are often a problem in Vivaldi, specially after an update of Vivaldi.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib