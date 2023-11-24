Cannot connect to my printer web page
-
ParksideandOcean
When I try to connect to my printer web page, I get "Your connection is not private...
... because the website sent scrambled credentials that Vivaldi cannot process.
In some browsers, one can click "Advanced" and have a button to add an exception.
Vivaldi doesn't have that button, and I can't find anything in Settings that applies.
How can I add an exception?
Thanks,
David
-
@ParksideandOcean
Some users have found that this was caused by an antivirus which scrambled the information.
Either updating the AV or disabling it temporarily worked.
-
OakdaleFTL
What am I misunderstanding? "Printer web page?" What does this mean?
-
Some devices have web pages for management. Usually these are not available over HTTPS/TLS, only HTTP.
If the error states the web server sent scrambled credentials it means the browser was not able to complete a TLS handshake and no connection could be made.
There is no exception to be made, the connection will never work.
Use plain HTTP url instead.
-
If you're typing in the printer's IP address with http://, try changing it to https:// instead. Sometimes, this tricks the browser into accepting the connection.
-
@SereneSorcerer That's very bad advice. They should do the opposite. It's clear from the error message that the browser is not able to complete the HTTPS handshake.
-
@Pathduck That's why I've mentioned 'sometimes.' Well, it worked for me once; I thought it might be helpful.
-
@SereneSorcerer I understand, but in many cases it can just result in confusing users even more. I try to look at issues on a case-by-case basis, and in this case it's clear the device does not properly handle HTTPS connections and the user should try plain HTTP instead.
-
@Pathduck Well, I'm sorry for mixing things up. Hopefully, I didn't do anything fatal. I just thought I would share what worked for me.
-
@ParksideandOcean Is it an older printer?
I know most browsers have removed TLS 1.0 & 1.1 support (they have TLS 1.2 & 1.3), that could be the issue if the pinter's web page is trying to use an outdated version of TLS.
The advanced would show on the page where you got that message. Might try celaring the cache and cookes for the printers webpage.