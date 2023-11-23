Mailing lists. Some are useful, many are not, and you get lots of emails through lists you never subscribed. Some of them might provide unsubscribe links that are safe to click, others might be phishing attempts. Vivaldi already collects mailing lists in a special view. It would be great to make it very simple to unsubscribe such mailing lists in a convenient and phishing safe way.

Some mailing lists already have the List-Unsubscribe header described in [RFC 2369](https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc2369#section-3.2. RFC 8958 extends this with some one-click functionality to circumvent some inconveniences. Supporting those with some standard user interface button would be a great start.

I can imagine that apart from these standard methods, where Mailing Lists have to use the correct headers, it might also be possible for Vivaldi to detect links marked as "unsubscribe" within mailing lists...?

If Vivaldi could make sure that any pages opened from such links are superduper sandboxed, then it would be the "safe unsubscribe" feature.

(Sources for this suggestion: a post in my Mastodon timeline, which links to a 24 year old Thunderbird bug report, which points to two different thunderbird addons (one & two) - and other mailers like Bluemail also support this.)