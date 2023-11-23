Safe unsubscribing from (Spam?) Mailing lists
Mailing lists. Some are useful, many are not, and you get lots of emails through lists you never subscribed. Some of them might provide unsubscribe links that are safe to click, others might be phishing attempts. Vivaldi already collects mailing lists in a special view. It would be great to make it very simple to unsubscribe such mailing lists in a convenient and phishing safe way.
Some mailing lists already have the List-Unsubscribe header described in [RFC 2369](https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc2369#section-3.2. RFC 8958 extends this with some one-click functionality to circumvent some inconveniences. Supporting those with some standard user interface button would be a great start.
I can imagine that apart from these standard methods, where Mailing Lists have to use the correct headers, it might also be possible for Vivaldi to detect links marked as "unsubscribe" within mailing lists...?
If Vivaldi could make sure that any pages opened from such links are superduper sandboxed, then it would be the "safe unsubscribe" feature.
(Sources for this suggestion: a post in my Mastodon timeline, which links to a 24 year old Thunderbird bug report, which points to two different thunderbird addons (one & two) - and other mailers like Bluemail also support this.)
@WildEnte Dunno... I fear most providers uses a non RFC compilant method to subscribe their users to a "mailing lists" and thus never appear there. Probably the reason a lot of mail clients doesn't implement the feature at all and enriched their anti spam filters.
I entered a couple of those "Win $1000 worth of free gear" links at one time. Took a couple of years to unsubscribe from those mailing lists. If you unsubscribe from one they just put you on a different one. And of course I didn't win either.
Yes, technically they did have a one-click unsubscribe. Be careful what you wish for, as it were.
@sgunhouse I still have few mails of this kind on my old quasi-dormant hotmail account. And the unsubscribe link is suspicious too. So I did an M3 filter for those few black sheeps (Mark as spam + Mark as read) hoping outlook take care of them.
I guess that if I receive emails from some list I never subscribed to, email address is already circulating out there.
Note that I'm not suggesting that Vivaldi auto clicks the link for me. I suggest that Vivaldi makes it convenient with some info field and a button. Show me that the list offers to unsubscribe, and if I choose to do so, I don't have to scroll through the email to search for the unsubscribe link, and Vivaldi can make whatever comes next extra phishing proof somehow