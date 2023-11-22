Outlook email address asking me to 'select a certificate for authentication'.
jassteele95
Hi, I have recently started using the Vivaldi mail client on Windows for a number of different email addresses, including a hotmail one. With this account, every time I try to send an email I receive a pop-up asking me to 'select a certificate for authentication'. If I click OK or cancel the email will then send, but If I don't click quickly enough the email times out and I have to restart Vivaldi to get it to send. I have tried looking at the certificates in settings, but I don't see any options to set defaults. Is there something I need to change in settings? This does't happen with any of my other email addresses, and it never happened before with outlook until I started using it on Vivaldi.