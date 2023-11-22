Hello Community,

I'd like to suggest to implement a function, possibly a shortcut, that can change displays a selected text or all text in preset width of columns.

In most cases I prefer to read textlines that do not span the whole screen, but display as columns. At the same time I have my browser window fixed to the dimensions of my screen, so that I only have one application in the foreground.

I'd argue that historically texts have been displayed in vertical columns like in books or newspapers and that reading a text in columns speeds up the reading too.

I assume an addon or extension can also be a solution for that.

Kind Regards.