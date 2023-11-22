Display Text in Columns
Hello Community,
I'd like to suggest to implement a function, possibly a shortcut, that can change displays a selected text or all text in preset width of columns.
In most cases I prefer to read textlines that do not span the whole screen, but display as columns. At the same time I have my browser window fixed to the dimensions of my screen, so that I only have one application in the foreground.
I'd argue that historically texts have been displayed in vertical columns like in books or newspapers and that reading a text in columns speeds up the reading too.
I assume an addon or extension can also be a solution for that.
Kind Regards.
Pesala Ambassador
@aranga Have you tried tiling tabs, or using a portrait monitor?
I recall this as one of the use cases old Opera gave for screensize queries in CSS, but that presumes the website designer wants multiple columns when available. But there is a reson newspapers don't run stories the full width of the printed page.
Should be something V adds to Reader Mode, though it would also require page breaks in longer texts.
thank you for the hints. I will try the 1st one. The 2nd hint made me smile. Thanks for that one too.
Pesala Ambassador
@aranga I have a dual monitor setup.
- I use a 1920x1080 landscape monitor for watching videos or working with tiled tab groups
- I use a 1200x1600 portrait monitor for browsing, editing, reading, etc.