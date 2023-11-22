Start on Speed Dial, access [V] menu crash, unnecessary reloading tabs
-
Just upgraded both my Tablet (android 12) and phone (android 13) to Vivaldi 6.4
On both devices, I have force stopped the app, and Cleared the cache. Also restarted the devices.
-
When opening the Vivaldi App, it opens to the Speed Dial tab. Then, when you touch the [V] symbol at the top right for the menu, the app closes/crashes. The workaround seems to be to open a page first, then can access the [V] menu.
For reference, my use case is that I always use private tabs. Since there is no option to always start with private tabs, I open the app, then go to the [V] menu and select New private tab. It instantly closes the app, and this is how I found the issue above. The same would happen if you wanted to access any [V] menu item when you open Vivaldi, eg open settings to initiate sync manually.
-
Open in new background tab reloads current tab. I often start on a web page, then long press a link and select Open in new background tab. The new background tab is opened, but the current tab is refreshed. Previously, the current tab never refreshed. This seems to be inconsistent; sometimes it happens and other times it doesn't, and I haven't worked out exactly what's going on here.
-
-
mib3berlin
@YpC3dG
Hi, 1. This is a bug, please check: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92688/vab-8148-custome-menu-causes-crash-further-confirmation
No idea about 2.
Cheers, mib
-
lmao, I have desktop site in my top 5 for fast access. I guess it's a better workaround to remove desktop site than load a page first. It will cost me a lot of scrolling lol.
I understand and am sorry 2 is vague. Will try and come up with a specific website etc to reproduce/analyse. Like I say though, it's been weirdly random. Thought it was worthwhile mentioning in case somebody else has had the same issue and can help narrow it down.