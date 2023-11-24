VAB-8148: Custome menu causes crash - Further confirmation
Update:
This bug has been fixed in the stable Last update (6.4.3171.103)
note: VAB-8269 is VAB-8148 with a crash log.
-------------- Original post -------------
I’ve further tested all items in the custom menu and it crashes when touching the menu icon if and only if "Desktop Site" is included in the first 5 items.
Versions:
It happens on both stable(3171.91) and snapshot(3171.92)
Devices:
Xiaomi Max2 with Android 7.1.1
Samsung S22 Ultra with Android 13
Ref:
VAB-8148
mib3berlin
@Aaron
I can confirm this with my Android 12 device now.
Please add the information with the screen shot as reply to your confirmation mail.
It get added to your report automatically.
I use custom menu but rarely the desktop site view.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thanks!
I use custom menu but rarely the desktop site view.
Some old website is not friendly for modern mobile browser. I had to switch to desktop-mode to read it.
Confirmed valid!
@ntlozz Thanks!
I really need this feature.
One issue I posted I didn't realise was the same issue as this. So add me to the list of people who'd like a quick fix
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin said in VAB-8148: Custome menu causes crash - Further confirmation:
and have high priority.
Good news! Really been waiting...
Happens for me too but solely on the Vivaldi start page, not when a "real" page is shown.
@mib3berlin
Could you please tell me how to get the crash log on Android?
mib3berlin
@Aaron
Hi, you need a rooted device or you have to register as "Developer" on Google.
Then you can get the crash logs in Google Play, iirc it cost 29€ to register.
I will search a bit, I search for it a few moth ago.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: More Info > https://play.google.com/console/signup
@mib3berlin
Thanks!
I'm not a programer.
Can I get a log directly from my phone which is already rooted?
mib3berlin
@Aaron
I think yes, search for "android crash log location", there are many results but I cant test this.
To lazy to root.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
OK My Xiaomi MAX2 is already rooted. I will try to find it.