Need tip on "How to change the default background color for all web pages that I view"
Mission:
I want to change only 1 thing: The default webpages background color.
- What file do I need to edit ?
- And exactlyt what value (<bgcolor>?) would I have to change ?
(If solution is to make a new.css, I have ready a custom folder that will contain "new.css"...)
@Totto Hi, a couple ways:
- Install Stylus:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne
- Write simple CSS code:
* {background: red !important;}
- Make the script apply to "Everything"
OR
- Install a user script manager like Tampermonkey/Violentmonkey (etc):
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/tampermonkey/dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfo
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/violentmonkey/jinjaccalgkegednnccohejagnlnfdag
- Create a script:
// ==UserScript== // @name Change background // @description Nice color // @version 0.1 // @match *://*/* // @grant GM_addStyle // @run-at document-start // ==/UserScript== GM_addStyle(` * {background: red !important;} `);
Result = Nice bright red backgrounds for all web pages
- Install Stylus:
If you want to be a little more mild than @Pathduck in your choice of background color, you could use the Dark Reader extension :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
It works like a charm.
Thank you for replying to me @Pathduck !
I need to ask about where that *css-file must be saved (maybe inside Vivaldi-program folder, like: "C:\Users\MyFolder\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default") ?
@Totto You install one of the extensions I mentioned, and use that to create a CSS script. You do not place it on your disk. How you do that depends on the extension, you have to learn to use it.
And yes you need an extension - Vivaldi does not support modding web site colours, only the Vivaldi UI.
Cheers @barbudo2005 !! I'm using the extension - and it "works like a charm!"
