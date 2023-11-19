How to fix no sound YouTube
-
Hi.
No sound when watching YouTube. In other browsers (edge, firefox) everything is fine.
I looked everywhere and couldn't find the reason.
Does anyone know how to solve this problem?
Thank you in advance.
-
@KDBKDB Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
@KDBKDB YT videos opened in background have no sound. In forground they play sound.
Can you please check your Windows Mixer volume? Perhaps muted for Vivaldi app?
Which output is this? A USB or Bluetooth connected?
-
I don't see Vivaldi in the mixed volume
-
Bluetooth is on
-
Bluetooth I tried turning it off it didn't help
-
-
I turned on the video on YouTube and nothing appeared in the mixer
-
I turned on the test and I don’t hear anything
-
@KDBKDB Try to play https://tools.woolyss.com/html5-audio-video-tester/?u=s3.euer.tv/audio.opus and tell if Vivaldi appears in mixer.
-
@KDBKDB Is the tab muted? Check if speaker icon is shown on tab in tab bar. Or check in Vivaldi Window panel.
-
DoctorG, I turned on the test and I don’t hear anything. Tried 3-4 different videos from this test.
-
How to check vivaldi windows panel?
-
This post is deleted!
-
@KDBKDB Menu View → Window Panel
-
This one?
-
@DoctorG This one?
-
@KDBKDB Wrong, use the "View" entry
-
@DoctorG What to check next?
-
@KDBKDB "Window Panel".
Assisted Clicking