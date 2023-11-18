Customizing the navigation bar?
-
Today I decided to download this browser. I have a question: how to move the URL bar to the left (right now it is closer to the middle), and also make the protocol (for example https://) appear constantly (not when you click on the URL bar to, for example, copy it)
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@KonaloboS Greetings!
To change how the url bar looks, you can use the customize option.
If you right click one of the icons (eg : the reload button), you should see an 'edit' menu, with the option to customize the toolbar. then drag and drop stuff around.
As for making the full address visible, there's an option for that as well. In the settings, under 'address bar', there should be a 'show full address' toggle for you to click on
-
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/address-field/#Address_Field_Options
press f1, try searching, most of your first questions are in the help pages
-
Thank you all so much for your answers, I set everything up as I wanted
-
Now start using mouse gestures, tab tiling, tab stacking and workspaces, which you didn't even know you wanted! And then find out that having mail integrated right into the browser is bliss.