Internet connection problem ONLY with vivaldi
Hello,
I have internet in my computer working perfect everywhere (games - others browser) , except on vivaldi. I try to update it and i get connection problem. i download again from the site , i completed unistall it and installed again but the problem is remains.
I have win 11 and my computer is connected via ethernet
mib3berlin
@Ntaros
Hi, third party security software or extensions can block Vivaldi but work for other browser.
Do you use any AV software?
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@Ntaros Also try install as standalone
@Hadden89 said in Internet connection problem ONLY with vivaldi:
thats works!! thx mate... i have trying everything for a couple of days